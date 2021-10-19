Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KNX opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $54.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

