KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,454. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.20 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

