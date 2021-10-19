KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $635.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $302.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.19. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

