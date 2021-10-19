KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 370,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,511,486. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

