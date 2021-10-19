KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,004 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. DocuSign makes up 1.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of -320.37 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.60 and its 200-day moving average is $256.62.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

