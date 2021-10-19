KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.05.

KLAC opened at $326.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average is $327.16. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $190.21 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

