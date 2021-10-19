KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

KREF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

