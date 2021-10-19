King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 107,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

NXST opened at $147.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

