King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 9,920 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

