King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 355 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average of $184.85. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

