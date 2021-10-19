Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.32 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Kineko has traded up 64.2% against the dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $327,823.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00065215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00070573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00100827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,548.09 or 0.99659399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.89 or 0.06097473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021758 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,575,607 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

