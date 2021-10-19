KeyCorp Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $270.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.89.

NYSE IQV opened at $248.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average is $242.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

