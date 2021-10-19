KeyCorp Comments on Ryerson Holding Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $904.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryerson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

