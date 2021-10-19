KeyCorp Comments on Nucor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2021 earnings at $22.20 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

NUE opened at $102.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

