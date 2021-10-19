Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 49 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.90. 14,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.59 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

