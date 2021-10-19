Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 11,721 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $112.38. 68,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.16.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

