Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,156,977. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

