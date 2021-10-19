Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KRYAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Kerry Group stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.65. 7,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,165. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.67. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

