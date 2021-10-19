Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Kemira Oyj stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

