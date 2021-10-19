Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Keg Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of TSE:KEG.UN traded down C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$15.49. 45,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,800. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.96, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.21.
