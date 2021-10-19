Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Keg Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN traded down C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$15.49. 45,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,800. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.96, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.