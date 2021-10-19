Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,201 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Anika Therapeutics worth $62,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,981,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $591.49 million, a PE ratio of -45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

