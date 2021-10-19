Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $111.79 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,762 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of HealthEquity worth $111,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,603,000 after buying an additional 293,149 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in HealthEquity by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after buying an additional 234,814 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,363.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,682 shares of company stock worth $1,738,992 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

