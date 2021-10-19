Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,907 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $93,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

