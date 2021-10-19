Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KAOOY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,994. KAO has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

Get KAO alerts:

About KAO

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.