Kalmar 24-Hour Volume Hits $173,940.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $173,940.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00064512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00067578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00098717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,898.36 or 1.00040774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.49 or 0.05936050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020786 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,140,681 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.