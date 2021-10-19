Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CA Cheuvreux began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kahoot! ASA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 26,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,808. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

