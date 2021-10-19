Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

TBK stock opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

