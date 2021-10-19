Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.