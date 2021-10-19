Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

BLL opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.