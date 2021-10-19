Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after acquiring an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,799 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

ECL stock opened at $218.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.99. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.