Jump Financial LLC Has $316,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

