JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

