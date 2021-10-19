JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.