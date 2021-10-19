JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 519,566 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NYMT opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.