JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 467,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after buying an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $163,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.47. 102,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,600,009. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

