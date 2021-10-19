Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) vs. Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Critical Comparison

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 7.33 -$43.84 million ($1.24) -7.19 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -8.85

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jounce Therapeutics. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -9.14% -8.06% Cabaletta Bio N/A -35.71% -34.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.75%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 82.50%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Cabaletta Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

