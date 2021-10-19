Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.77-9.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.1-94.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.97 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.770-$9.820 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

