John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 330 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WG. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 323.83 ($4.23).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 240.45.

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 1,859 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Insiders bought a total of 1,991 shares of company stock valued at $429,583 over the last three months.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

