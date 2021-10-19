John Kenneweg Sells 10,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $929.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 198.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 128.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 908 Devices by 288.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 259,441 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in 908 Devices by 230.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 216,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

MASS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

