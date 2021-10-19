JMP Securities Trims Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Target Price to $12.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,885 shares of company stock valued at $140,780. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 94.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

