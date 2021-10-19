Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Basf Se’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Basf in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

