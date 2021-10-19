Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NSA opened at $59.50 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

