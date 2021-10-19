Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,985.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 281,531 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 71.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.