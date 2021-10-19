IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.87. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 304,961 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The stock has a market cap of $116.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.
About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.
