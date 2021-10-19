Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives $11.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVPAF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:IVPAF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 287,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.33.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

