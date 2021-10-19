iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

DVY opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

