iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Raised by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.3% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $42,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $252.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $255.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.57 and its 200 day moving average is $242.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

