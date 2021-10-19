iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 0.7% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $88.07. 1,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,984. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

