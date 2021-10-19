iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.25. 237,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,830. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.