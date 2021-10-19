iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.33. 47,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 128,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.